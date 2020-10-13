STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police arrests 18-year-old man in connection with DU student's killing

The accused, identified as Shubham Bhardwaj, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was involved in the killing along with his friends, they said.

Published: 13th October 2020 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the killing of a Delhi University student over his friendship with a woman in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, officials said.

The accused, identified as Shubham Bhardwaj, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was involved in the killing along with his friends, they said.

Bhardwaj was arrested days after the DU student, Rahul Rajput, was beaten to death allegedly over his friendship with a woman, following which two people, including her brother, were arrested and three juveniles apprehended, police said.

The incident took place last week in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar.

According to police, the deceased was a second-year student in Delhi University's School of Open Learning.

He also gave tuition to schoolchildren.

The victim was friends with a 21-year-old woman but her family was against the friendship.

On Wednesday evening, Rajput, 18, was called to Nanda Road.

When he reached the spot, he was allegedly physically assaulted by a group of four-five people, including the woman's brothers, a senior police officer said.

He sustained severe injuries in the assault and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the course of treatment, he said.

The deceased did not have any visible injury.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and the doctor said that rupturing of the spleen led to his death, the officer had said.

The woman was also at the spot at the time of the incident and fearing for her safety, a day after the incident, she left her home and went to a shelter home where she has been staying since then.

A case was registered under section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code based on a statement of an uncle of the deceased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi crime DU student murder
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp