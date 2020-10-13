Delhi Police arrests 18-year-old man in connection with DU student's killing

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the killing of a Delhi University student over his friendship with a woman in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, officials said.

The accused, identified as Shubham Bhardwaj, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was involved in the killing along with his friends, they said.

Bhardwaj was arrested days after the DU student, Rahul Rajput, was beaten to death allegedly over his friendship with a woman, following which two people, including her brother, were arrested and three juveniles apprehended, police said.

The incident took place last week in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar.

According to police, the deceased was a second-year student in Delhi University's School of Open Learning.

He also gave tuition to schoolchildren.

The victim was friends with a 21-year-old woman but her family was against the friendship.

On Wednesday evening, Rajput, 18, was called to Nanda Road.

When he reached the spot, he was allegedly physically assaulted by a group of four-five people, including the woman's brothers, a senior police officer said.

He sustained severe injuries in the assault and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the course of treatment, he said.

The deceased did not have any visible injury.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and the doctor said that rupturing of the spleen led to his death, the officer had said.

The woman was also at the spot at the time of the incident and fearing for her safety, a day after the incident, she left her home and went to a shelter home where she has been staying since then.

A case was registered under section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code based on a statement of an uncle of the deceased.