Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University to help boost business skills of youth holds meeting

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party government’s ambitious project — Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) held its first board meeting on Monday.

The university was established through an Act of Delhi Legislative Assembly. The objective of the institution is to provide jobs to all enrolled students or empower them to start their own business.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, Education Minister Manish Sisodia and senior members of the university attended the meeting online.

The first academic session of DSEU is expected to start next year. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the government had dreamed of employing every youth and this university would ensure jobs to every student passing out from this university.

“The university should address a qualitative gap that also exists in the skilling sector. This was seen when all the industries, businesses, shops, and markets were shut down during the corona lockdown, and people lost their jobs… If we impart skills to our children, the industries will give them jobs. I am certain that the DSEU will be a global model and many such universities will come up in the country,” he said.

Professor Neharika Vohra has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of the university. She has 20 years of experience and was the chairperson of the Centre for Innovation and Incubation at IIM Ahmedabad.