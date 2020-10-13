Delhi University Student Union launch online and multilingual help desks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the admissions procedure kicking off, students’ unions and youth wings of different political parties are gearing up to help freshers by setting up help desks and online counselling facilities.

Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) on Monday set up online and multilingual help desks with nearly 500 volunteers and interns for assisting aspirants in Undergraduate (UG) admissions.

“For the expediency of students all over the country getting admitted through online measures, DUSU has set up ‘online assistance desks’ with volunteers and interns working from home and on the University admission field. Help in every matter of concern regarding the admissions is being attended to by the DUSU volunteers through the official email and social media handles with multi-lingual succour for every student coming from the various regions,” said Akshit Dhaiya, president, DUSU.