Doctors' strike: Pay issue sidelined amid political blame game

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “After every couple of months, we have to ask the administration, why we aren’t getting our salaries and when is it likely to come... Raise your voices and ask questions regarding the bare minimum you deserve to get with dignity. This has come down to affect our mental and physical health, we have no peace,” said Dr Abhimanyu Sardana, President, Resident Doctors Association, Hindu Rao Hospital.

The doctors of the facility under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have been agitating over no payment of salary for the past four months now. Having found no concrete solution or assurance from the administration regarding the issue, the doctors have now decided to go on a hunger strike.

While the BJP ruled Municipal Corporations and Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government engage in blame games, the doctors believe their concern and demand is missing amidst their scuffle.

On Monday, the senior doctor fraternity of the MCD joined the bandwagon of resident doctors over the issue and wrote to the Lt-Governor seeking a solution to the crisis.

“In 2016 also, there were a series of protests over salary. Many PILs were submitted in court but all were dismissed without any solution. Litigation is not a solution. MCD in court says they don’t have funds and Delhi government claims they have already given their percentage of share. Even the court could not give any permanent solution,” said Dr GG Gautam, president, MCD Doctor’s Association.

“We are the worst victims of this pandemic. Any such entity should have reserve funds. When they saw that the virus had reached the city, why didn’t the MCD reserve a certain amount for us? The MCD could have demanded for the funds five months back from the Delhi government as they are doing now,” Sardana said.

“Now that Covid patients have been moved out, our call for ‘No Pay No Work’ has turned on us. The administration says that since we are not working, why pay us?” he added.