STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pollution plus coronavirus getting lethal for people, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Sisodia accused the central government of inaction on tackling the recurrent problem of pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas.

Published: 13th October 2020 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rising pollution levels and the threat of coronavirus have become lethal for people, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

"Pollution plus corona has become lethal for people. Pollution, especially that related to stubble burning, is not an issue for Delhi alone, it is for entire north India" Sisodia said at a press conference here.

His remarks came on a day air quality in Delhi was in "very poor" category.

Sisodia accused the central government of inaction on tackling the recurrent problem of pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas. He said the Centre will have to play a role in reducing pollution prevailing in the northern parts of the country.

"Central government did not do anything to resolve it. They sat idly throughout the year as entire north India is suffering now. Centre sits idly all through the year, holds some meetings around this time and then does not do anything after that. I would like to tell them that they will have to play a role to reduce pollution in north India," he said.

Close to 700 cases of stubble burning were reported from Punjab and Haryana between September 21 to 29, according to sources in the Environment Ministry. Stubble burning is seen as a major contributor to winter pollution in the NCR region. 

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Delhi Pollution
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp