The inheritance of music

Hindustani vocalist Ghulam Hasan Khan is both happy and sad. Happy, because he participated in almost two dozen online concerts between April and July, and sad because he badly misses the adulation that an enthusiastic crowd gives during live concerts at auditoriums and halls. What worries him is that no shows have been planned in the near future.

The 26-year-old musician from the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, which owes allegiance to Miyan Tansen’s tradition, is also annoyed with some organisations and institutions that commission upcoming and struggling artistes to perform online and then do not pay.

“Like many others. I feel that with online platforms we get to showcase our talent in a big positive way, but we also need to have two square meals a day. Payments should be made on time, especially in these challenging times of Covid-19,” feels Delhi-born lad, who started learning classical music vocals from his grandfather, Padma Shri Ustad Ghulam Sadiq Khan and father, Ustad Ghulam Abbas Khan from the age of four.

“I gave my first performance at the age of seven and there has been no looking back since. “ Hasan holds a Master’s in Music from the Faculty of Music and Fine Arts, Delhi University.

Excerpts from an interview with the young vocalist:

Many youngsters don’t seem to be interested in classical music. How did you get close to it?

It’s in my blood. I was initiated into classical music at an early age as our gharana has been into music for generations. The moment a kid is born at our home, the first sound it gets to hear is of a musical note so the process of getting interested is pre-programmed in us.

Why do you think youngsters are more drawn towards Western than Indian classical music?

Youth today get easily influenced by Western and Bollywood music because ‘you tend to buy what you see’. Every boy and girl of Generation Z who is interested in singing wants to participate in a reality show and make a career as a playback singer. However, not many want to go through the grind of doing riyaaz and learning from the masters. Only a handful are inspired by the legendary ustads and pandits and want to learn and master Indian classical music.

How has your journey been?

My journey has just begun. Though, over the past 12 years I have performed at innumerable shows in India and abroad, there is a long way to go if I need to create even a small place for myself with the legends of classical music in our country. My aim is also to reach out and educate the younger generation about Indian classical music.

Many artistes didn’t get any work during lockdown. What was your experience?

The lockdown has changed the lifestyle of all artistes, and I am no exception. The music and entertainment industry is the worst affected. There are no physical shows, and online shows are few and far between. I am utilising the time doing riyaaz and practicing on that rare ragas that I have learned. I have changed my daily schedule. Now, I try to get up early, take a walk with my pet dog and then indulge in riyaaz for four to five hours. Before the pandemic, I took music classes at my place, which have now switched over to online classes. Since, I am not an early sleeper, I utilise late night hours for riyaaz.

What are your other interests/hobbies?

I love travelling and am a big foodie. When I am not doing anything, you will find me with my PlayStation4.

