STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi Metro to survey travel pattern of commuters choosing flexible timings

The inputs provided in this survey would help the Delhi Metro to understand the commuters' requirements better and to further improve the services.

Published: 14th October 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters travel in metro train as Delhi Metro resumes operations in a graded manner in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the COVID-19 situation, the DMRC is conducting an online survey to study the possibility of commuters planning their travel in flexible timings in order to avoid overcrowding while using the rapid transit system, officials said on Tuesday.

The link for this online survey will be available till October 27 on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's social media pages. "The survey is aimed at collecting information from the metro commuters on their ability or possibility to schedule their travel in off-peak hours so as to avoid the rush during morning and evening peak hours," the DMRC said in a statement.

The questions are designed to cover basic aspects of metro travel, such as the timings of travel, line utilisation, flexibility of planning the travel in non-peak hours, and whether the commuters have an option to work from home, it said.

The inputs provided in this survey would help the Delhi Metro to understand the commuters' requirements better and to further improve the services, officials said. After the Delhi Metro fully resumed its services on September 12, with the new norms and social distancing in place due to the ongoing pandemic, the occupancy on metro has been limited, they said.

However, it has been observed that certain sections of the DMRC network have witnessed 100 per cent occupancy during morning and evening peak hours. "In view of this, the commuters are requested to 'break the peak' by staggering the travel timings to decongest the peak hours and avail the additional capacity available during off-peak hours for their own convenience and safety amidst the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro Delhi metro service COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp