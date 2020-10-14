Delhi court summons CBI DIG Raghavendra Vatsa for 'assault' on prosecutor, inquiry ordered

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued summons to a CBI DIG for alleged physical assault on the agency’s prosecutor for the reported delay in the framing of charges against CM’s former Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar in a corruption case.

Central Bureau of Investigation's prosecutor Sunil Kumar Verma accused Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghavendra Vatsa of beating him inside the latter’s office at the CBI headquarters on October 9 morning, following which Verma filed a complaint at the Lodhi Road police station the same day for action against the accused.

CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said," A fact-finding inquiry has been marked into the allegations levelled against the DIG by the public prosecutor in the case."

In his police complaint, Verma said, "On October 9, as soon as I entered his office, he punched me in the face after asking my name. He then asked me to sit down to have a chat. I walked out of his room and started shouting that I have been assaulted. I want you to take appropriate action regarding this matter."

On October 12, while appearing in the case, Verma informed the court about the unsavoury incident. Special Judge Rakesh Kumar Sharma of Rouse Avenue court took cognisance of the accusation and summoned DIG Vats on October 19. Rajendra Kumar, was accused of awarding Delhi government’s contracts of Rs 9.5 crore to private firm Endeavour Systems Private Limited. He was arrested in 2016 but later granted bail.

The agency had filed a charge sheet against Kumar nearly four years ago. Meanwhile, sources said that Verma did not inform any of the senior agency officers about the alleged assault. According to sources, the DIG had submitted an official complaint on October 8 to his seniors against Verma for alleged misbehaviour and lackadaisical attitude towards work.

Contrasting versions

Verma allegedly misbehaved with Vatsa on October 9, and was taken away by other officers. Sources alleged that Verma then gave a different version of the incident in his police complaint