STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court summons CBI DIG Raghavendra Vatsa for 'assault' on prosecutor, inquiry ordered

CBI prosecutor Sunil Kumar Verma accused Vatsa of beating him inside the latter’s office at the agency headquarters on October 9 morning.

Published: 14th October 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued summons to a CBI DIG for alleged physical assault on the agency’s prosecutor for the reported delay in the framing of charges against CM’s former Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar in a corruption case.

Central Bureau of Investigation's prosecutor Sunil Kumar Verma accused Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghavendra Vatsa of beating him inside the latter’s office at the CBI headquarters on October 9 morning, following which Verma filed a complaint at the Lodhi Road police station the same day for action against the accused.

CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said," A fact-finding inquiry has been marked into the allegations levelled against the DIG by the public prosecutor in the case."

 In his police complaint, Verma said, "On October 9, as soon as I entered his office, he punched me in the face after asking my name. He then asked me to sit down to have a chat. I walked out of his room and started shouting that I have been assaulted. I want you to take appropriate action regarding this matter."

On October 12, while appearing in the case, Verma informed the court about the unsavoury incident. Special Judge Rakesh Kumar Sharma of Rouse Avenue court took cognisance of the accusation and summoned DIG Vats on October 19. Rajendra Kumar, was accused of awarding Delhi government’s contracts of Rs 9.5 crore to private firm Endeavour Systems Private Limited. He was arrested in 2016 but later granted bail.

The agency had filed a charge sheet against Kumar nearly four years ago.  Meanwhile, sources said that Verma did not inform any of the senior agency officers about the alleged assault. According to sources, the DIG had submitted an official complaint on October 8 to his seniors against Verma for alleged misbehaviour and lackadaisical attitude towards work. 

Contrasting versions

Verma allegedly misbehaved with Vatsa on October 9, and was taken away by other officers. Sources alleged that Verma then gave a different version of the incident in his police complaint

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Raghavendra Vatsa CBI DIG assault CBI officer accused Sunil Kumar Verma
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp