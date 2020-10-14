STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police reviews security at Chandni Chowk ahead of festive season

The Delhi Police has reviewed security arrangements at the Chandni Chowk market in view of the upcoming festive season, officials said.

Delhi Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market which has been identified as a containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has reviewed security arrangements at the Chandni Chowk market in view of the upcoming festive season, officials said. The North Delhi police is on high alert in view of the upcoming festivals like Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali. Not only the security in the market, but maintaining social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic will also be a big challenge for the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse visited the market on Monday. The police officers examined the security arrangements and met with the representatives of the different market associations, officials said.

During the meeting, the shopkeepers shared their problems. The officers also discussed the necessary measures to be taken for the security of traders as well as of visitors to the market, Alphonse said.Police urged the shopkeepers’ association members to install maximum number of cameras in the market and ensure maximum deployment of guards in the market, the officials said.

Comments

