South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Anamika refutes encroachment charges levelled by AAP

While addressing a press conference at Civic Center, the mayor said that all allegations made by AAP leaders were baseless and were made to gain political mileage. 

Published: 14th October 2020 08:46 AM

South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Anamika

South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Anamika (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation Anamika refuted allegations made by AAP over the removal of encroachment in Vijayee Veer Awas Residential Complex, Sector 18A in Dwarka. 

While addressing a press conference at Civic Center, the mayor said that all allegations made by AAP leaders were baseless and were made to gain political mileage. She said that the action taken by SDMC was legal and as per the DMC Act. Chairperson Garden Committee Ms Nitika Sharma, families of war veterans and senior officials of SDMC were present at the scene.

The families supported the SDMC’s action adding that the shops were illegally constructed and were posing a security threat to residents. Dismissing the claim made by AAP she said that action was taken by Horticulture Department which has received series of complaints from RWA about the encroachment of greenfield and requesting to take action against illegal shops constructed at horticulture land in Vijayee Veer Awas Residential Complex, Sector 18A in Dwarka. 

The mayor further informed that following the complaint, the department with the help of police removed the encroachment from the area. The move was aimed to restore the original shape of the land and to beautify the area by restoring the green field.

