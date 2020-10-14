STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Three women held for hiring proxy candidate to sit in 2018 DSSSB exam; impersonator still at large

The selection of the three women, arrested by the crime branch on Monday, has been cancelled and they have been debarred from all exams conducted by the DSSSB.

Published: 14th October 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested three women who had "passed" an online test conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board in 2018 for the post of primary teacher allegedly by hiring a proxy candidate, officials said Wednesday.

However, the shrewd impersonator who took the test for these women is yet to be found.

The women, arrested by the crime branch on Monday, shared a photograph of the girl who has dodged the exam organisers multiple times and evaded the Delhi police for almost two years.

The three women told police that they met the girl separately near their coaching centres in Punjabi Bagh in 2018.

She offered to arrange a proxy candidate for the test if they paid her Rs 5 lakh for each appearance, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said.

Each of the three women paid Rs 2 lakh as advance and post-selection they were to pay the remaining amount, Singh said.

The exams for the post of assistant teacher (primary) were held on several dates between October and November 2018 in which altogether 71,912 candidates appeared, police said.

At the examination centre, candidates had to submit the second page of their admit card which had their postcard size photograph for identification.

The DSSSB discovered that the admit cards of four women candidates had the photograph of the same person.

It became evident that one person had appeared for all the four candidates.

Anil Kumar Singh, the controller of the examination, then reported the matter to police and the first arrest was made in December 2018.

DCP Singh said none of the other three accused were available at the addresses given by them in their application forms to DSSSB and they were arrested after a months-long surveillance and search.

The selection of the women has been cancelled and they have been debarred from all exams conducted by the DSSSB, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board primary teacher posts proxy candidate
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp