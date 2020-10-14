Three women held for hiring proxy candidate to sit in 2018 DSSSB exam; impersonator still at large

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested three women who had "passed" an online test conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board in 2018 for the post of primary teacher allegedly by hiring a proxy candidate, officials said Wednesday.

However, the shrewd impersonator who took the test for these women is yet to be found.

The women, arrested by the crime branch on Monday, shared a photograph of the girl who has dodged the exam organisers multiple times and evaded the Delhi police for almost two years.

The three women told police that they met the girl separately near their coaching centres in Punjabi Bagh in 2018.

She offered to arrange a proxy candidate for the test if they paid her Rs 5 lakh for each appearance, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said.

Each of the three women paid Rs 2 lakh as advance and post-selection they were to pay the remaining amount, Singh said.

The exams for the post of assistant teacher (primary) were held on several dates between October and November 2018 in which altogether 71,912 candidates appeared, police said.

At the examination centre, candidates had to submit the second page of their admit card which had their postcard size photograph for identification.

The DSSSB discovered that the admit cards of four women candidates had the photograph of the same person.

It became evident that one person had appeared for all the four candidates.

Anil Kumar Singh, the controller of the examination, then reported the matter to police and the first arrest was made in December 2018.

DCP Singh said none of the other three accused were available at the addresses given by them in their application forms to DSSSB and they were arrested after a months-long surveillance and search.

The selection of the women has been cancelled and they have been debarred from all exams conducted by the DSSSB, police said.