Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia gets additional charge of labour, employment portfolios

With the charge of Labour and Employment department, Sisodia’s portfolios rise to 10 including the Finance and Education departments.

Published: 15th October 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a change in the Delhi Cabinet, the charge of Labour and Employment departments was handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. A notification issued by the Delhi government stated, "In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1993, the Lt Governor in Consultation of Chief Minister is pleased to allocate portfolios of Labour and Employment to Manish Sisodia, Dy CM. "

"Delhi government minister Gopal Rai who held the charge of Labour and Employment departments is 'preoccupied' with responsibilities of the Environment department due to rising air pollution, necessitating the 'minor change'," said Delhi government sources.

"Now Gopal Rai will focus on his responsibilities as Environment minister as the coming three months are crucial due to the problem of air pollution in winter," they added. With the charge of Labour and Employment department, Sisodia’s portfolios rise to 10 including the Finance and Education departments.

TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi minister portfolios
