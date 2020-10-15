New Delhi Municipal Council launches YouTube channels for e-classes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With digital learning becoming the need of the hour during the pandemic, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched two educational YouTube channels to provide a Digital Audio-Visual learning platform for its teachers and students.

Speaking at the launch of the channels 'Atal Adarsh Shiksha' and 'Navyug Pragati', NDMC chairman Dharmendra said that schools have risen to the occasion and switched to online teaching successfully under this ‘New Normal’.

"Unprecedented times require unprecedented measures. So, despite all odds, our educators have been working hard to find innovative solutions to make learning better and accessible to all," he said. The YouTube channel for Navyug School has been named ‘Navyug Pragati’ and the channel for Atal Adarsh Vidhyalaya is ‘Atal Adarsh Shiksha’.

The teachers will upload lessons on YouTube regularly. "These videos will be used in the online classroom sessions and teachers will provide question-answer sheets related to the subject of the video to students. This approach will compensate for the physical classroom teaching," he said. NDMC secretary Amit Singla and Director (Education) RP Gupta were also present.

The channels will broadcast the videos of various subjects by the experts covering topics for Nursery to Class 12. In the first phase, the focus will be on the primary wing for all subjects and will be broadcast from NDMC Education YouTube channel.

These videos are based on the school syllabus and have been made by NDMC teachers. The NDMC chairman also expressed his gratitude to the dedicated teachers who are always willing to work for the betterment of the students and their overall development whatever be the circumstances.