STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation pays one month's dues as doctors call for strike

The Municipal Corporation Doctor's Association said that the salary issue has caused immense resentment amongst doctors who are demoralised, mentally stressed, depressed and distracted.

Published: 15th October 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Resident doctors of the North MCD-run Kasturba Hospital protest over unpaid dues in New Delhi on Wednesday

Resident doctors of the North MCD-run Kasturba Hospital protest over unpaid dues in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The senior doctors associated with hospitals run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have threatened to go on indefinite strike from October 19 over non-payment of salaries.

Meanwhile, the Corporation released salary of one month for employees of different categories - para medical staffs and nurses of Hindu Rao as well as junior and senior resident doctors of all hospitals. The salary for one month of safai karmacharis was also released.

However, the doctors have not clarified whether they will continue with their agitation or not. Earlier, in a letter addressed to the North MCD Commissioner, the Municipal Corporation Doctor's Association stated that the salary issue has caused immense resentment amongst doctors who are demoralised, mentally stressed, depressed and distracted.

"North MCD is unable to arrange funds to pay salaries to its employees. They are also not exploring options like handing over entire health services except public health to any other governement organisations like the Central government... the government has not left us any other option except to go on strike to get our salaries and find a permanent solution to this problem so that we and our families can also live," the letter, whose copies have been sent to the Prime Minister, Union and state health ministers, said.

However, lifesaving emergency services will remain unaffected during the strike, the MCDA said in the statement. "As many peripheral health units are also involved in Sampling, Contact Tracing & Data Reporting of COVID-19, hence suitable alternate arrangements be made beforehand to avoid any hardship to patients and concerned govt organizations/ authorities," the letter read.

There are five hospitals under North MCD — Hindu Rao, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases, Kasturba Hospital, Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital and Rajen Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis. There are 21 dispensaries, 63 maternity and child welfare centres, 17 polyclinics and 7 maternity homes.

There are at least 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors, and 1,500 nursing officers on its staff. "Payment of pending three months salary and permanent solution is must to avert the strike," said Dr RR Gautam, President of the association.

Meanwhile, the resident doctors of Kasturba Gandhi and Rajen Babu have decided to join the healthcare workers at Hindu Rao who have been agitating for the past 10 days over the pending salary issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Delhi Municipal Corporation Municipal Corporation Doctors Association Municipal doctors salary Delhi doctors stir
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp