Portal crashes, heavy traffic delays Delhi University's online admission process

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The frequent crashes and heavy traffic on the Delhi University admission portal has delayed the document verification procedure, said principals. The admission procedure was fully online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the varsity faced heavy traffic and technical glitches which ultimately lead to crashes and slow running of the portal.

“The online process was smooth but the portal was very slow in the past two days,” said a principal. Another principal, who wished not to be named, said, "The portal slowed down during the payment creation due to which many admissions could not be approved on time."

Meanwhile, Delhi University Student Union representatives met the Dean (Admissions) Shoba Bagayi. "We raised several issues including the portal crashes, rejection of the caste and PWD certificates due to non-renewal," said DUSU President Akshit Dhaiya.

"The frequent website crashes have resulted in a lot of stress for students. We demanded that this problem be addressed at the earliest. We also requested that students whose forms were rejected due to non-renewal of caste certificates must be provided an option where they could be admitted on an undertaking," said Shivangi Kharwal, Joint Secretary, DUSU.