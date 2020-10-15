STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Portal crashes, heavy traffic delays Delhi University's online admission process

DUSU representatives raised several issues including the portal crashes, rejection of the caste and PWD certificates due to non-renewal.

Published: 15th October 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The frequent crashes and heavy traffic on the Delhi University admission portal has delayed the document verification procedure, said principals. The admission procedure was fully online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the varsity faced heavy traffic and technical glitches which ultimately lead to crashes and slow running of the portal.

“The online process was smooth but the portal was very slow in the past two days,” said a principal. Another principal, who wished not to be named, said, "The portal slowed down during the payment creation due to which many admissions could not be approved on time."

Meanwhile, Delhi University Student Union representatives met the Dean (Admissions) Shoba Bagayi. "We raised several issues including the portal crashes, rejection of the caste and PWD certificates due to non-renewal," said DUSU President Akshit Dhaiya.

"The frequent website crashes have resulted in a lot of stress for students. We demanded that this problem be addressed at the earliest. We also requested that students whose forms were rejected due to non-renewal of caste certificates must be provided an option where they could be admitted on an undertaking," said Shivangi Kharwal, Joint Secretary, DUSU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi University admission DU admission portal DU online admission
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp