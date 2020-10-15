STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shut thermal plants to reduce pollution in Delhi: AAP leader Satyendar Jain to Centre

AAP leader Satyendar Jain claimed that thermal power stations in and around the NCR are the biggest contributors to Delhi’s air pollution.

Published: 15th October 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain claimed that thermal power stations in and around the NCR are the biggest contributors to Delhi’s air pollution. Jain said that he has also written a letter to the Union Power Minister RK Singh requesting him to shut down all the 11 polluting power plants.

"In 2015, orders were passed to shut these thermal power stations within two years which was later revised to 2019 by the Central Government. In a bid to bring down the pollution of the National Capital the Delhi government shutdown the IP power plant in 2009, the Rajghat power plant in 2015 and Badarpur power plant in 2018 due to increased environmental concerns. Delhi is the only state where there is no thermal power station," said Jain addressing a press conference.

Jain said that the power station in Dadri causes immense pollution in the city despite being at the threshold of completing 25 years.

The Central government is said to be planning to renew the plant. "Stubble burning and power plants are the biggest contributors to the harmful quality of air in Delhi. On the issue of air quality, every step counts. Delhi has alternative sources to generate power and there is no lack of it even during the peak hours, so these thermal plants can be closed as it will not lead to a reduction of power supply," the minister added.

The air quality in Delhi entered the 'very poor' category on Tuesday, for the first time this season. The Delhi government has already initiated several other measures to control pollution in the state.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp