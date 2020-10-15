By Online Desk

An on-duty cop in Delhi was dragged on the bonnet of a car by a traffic violator in Dhaula Kuan.

The car dragged the traffic cop on the bonnet for a few metres following his attempted to stop the vehicle for the violation of rules.

The above incident was caught in a video shared by ANI.

When the entire incident broke out, the travellers nearby remained a mere spectator and failed to intervene to stop the car.

#WATCH An on-duty Delhi Traffic Police personnel in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan dragged on the bonnet of a car for few metres after he attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic rule violation. The car driver was held later.(12.10.20) #Delhi pic.twitter.com/R055WpBm8M — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

The video has amassed more than 700 likes and is garnering the wrath of those on social media with many calling for the arrest of the driver.

The driver of the car was held later, ANI reported.