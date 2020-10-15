STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Delhi cop dragged on top of car after trying to stop violator

The above incident was caught in a video shared by ANI.

Published: 15th October 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 11:01 AM

Traffic police officer seen being dragged on the road atop a car he tried to stop

Traffic police officer seen being dragged on the road atop a car he tried to stop. (Photo | Twitter, ANI)

By Online Desk

An on-duty cop in Delhi was dragged on the bonnet of a car by a traffic violator in Dhaula Kuan. 

The car dragged the traffic cop on the bonnet for a few metres following his attempted to stop the vehicle for the violation of rules.

When the entire incident broke out, the travellers nearby remained a mere spectator and failed to intervene to stop the car.

The video has amassed more than 700 likes and is garnering the wrath of those on social media with many calling for the arrest of the driver. 

The driver of the car was held later, ANI reported.

Delhi Police Delhi traffic Delhi Traffic Violation Delhi road rage
