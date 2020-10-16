32-year-old caught by CISF guards for carrying eight bullets inside Delhi metro station

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was apprehended by the CISF on Friday for allegedly carrying eight bullets inside a Delhi Metro station, officials said.

They said the man, a private company employee who works in Gokulpuri, was intercepted by its personnel while entering the Trilokpuri station at 11 AM.

Eight live rounds were recovered from the bag of the man.

He could not provide any satisfactory explanation for carrying the bullets nor did he possess arms license, they said.

The man was later handed over to the local police for further probe, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force guards the Delhi Metro network and arms and ammunition are prohibited to be carried inside the rapid rail network that runs in the national capital region.