Delhi court awards varying jail terms to 13 ISIS operatives

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Friday awarded varying jail terms to 13 persons for being the members of terror organisation ISIS and hatching a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youths through different social media platforms to carry out acts of terrorism in the country.

Special Judge Parveen Singh sent Nafees Khan to jail for 10 years while three convicts got seven-year jail term each and one person was awarded six-year imprisonment.

The court also awarded five-year jail term to eight other convicts, their advocate Qausar Khan said.

Those awarded seven-year jail term were Abu Anas, Mufti Abdul Sami Qasmi and Mudabbir Mushtaq Sheikh, while Amjad Khan was sent to jail for six years.

The convicts who were awarded five years' jail term are; Obedullah Khan, Najmul Huda, Mohd Afzal, Suhail Ahamed, Mohd Aleem, Moinudeen Khan, Asif Ali and Syed Mujahid.

The judge awarded the punishment for various offence punishable under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, and various provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act after the convicts pleaded guilty.