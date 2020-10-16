STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Delhi riots death count inaccurate': Brinda Karat writes to police commissioner

According to the police, 53 people were killed in the northeast Delhi riots in February but CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat claims otherwise.

Published: 16th October 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Brinda Karat

CPM leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat has written to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava, alleging there is an “inaccuracy” in the police account of the number of those killed in the communal violence that took place in the national capital this February.

According to the police, 53 people were killed in the northeast Delhi riots in February. “I write to draw your attention to a serious inaccuracy in the police account of the number of those killed in the communal violence in February in north-east Delhi,” Karat said in the letter.

“In various affidavits before the court and in public statements made by the Delhi Police officials from time to time, the number of those killed has been put at 53. These include those registered earlier as ‘unknown’ but who were later identified by the police,” she added.    

“However, one of those killed Sikander has not been included in the list. He was killed on 27-2-2020. In his inquest papers, it is stated ‘alleged history of being found in unconscious state below flyover Khajuri chowk on 27/2 at 11.30 am following which the individual was brought to GTB (illegible) where he was declared brought dead...” Karat wrote.

“He was not identified till March 19 by his brother Md Ishfaque. After the identification, the original DD as unknown DD 39 A dated 27/2 was registered on 19/3 under the name of Sikander. In other words, in police records, Sikander has been identified as victim, by name on 19/3. The postmortem report shows that he died of serious head injuries,” she added.

Karat goes on to state that Sikander’s brother, Ishfaque, has made numerous visits to the Khajuri Khas police station to ask for a copy of the FIR. She alleged that he was told that no FIR had been filed. One of the police personnel reportedly said that ‘the compensation will be managed’ and his name ‘adjusted’ in the list.   

“This is to request you to immediately intervene to (1) correct the list of numbers of those killed given to the High Court and include the name of Sikander, which makes it 54 killed, (2) to give a copy of the FIR to Sikander’s family, (3) to take action against those police personnel responsible for the inaccuracy and harassment of the victim’s family,” Karat added.

Delhi Police Delhi Riots Brinda Karat
