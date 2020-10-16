Lok Nayak being a Covid-19 facility affecting medical studies: Resident Doctors’ Association

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The resident doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College have written to the medical director of the Lok Nayak Hospital claiming that restricting the facility to only treatment of patients infected with Covid-19 is seriously hindering the facility’s medical students academic learning.

“We would like to bring to your notice that being associated with Maulana Azad Medical College, Lok Nayak Hospital is a pioneer teaching hospital and shares the responsibility of training more than thousands of undergraduate and postgraduate medical students every year. Restricting Lok Nayak Hospital to only Covid duty is seriously hindering training and education of these students. This in future will also lead to long-lasting damage to the society and public health,” read the letter written by the RDA.

“The resident doctors of Lok Nayak Hospital did their part responsibly with dignity and pride when our city and country demanded. We are still doing and will continue to serve the society with the same enthusiasm in future but now the non-Covid services should be started in our hospital for the betterment of general public, continuing medical education, skill development of young doctors and ultimately better community health in future. We urge you to take necessary steps promptly,” it added.

Lok Nayak hospital currently has 2,000 beds for Covid-19 patients. So far, the facility claims to have discharged almost 8,000 recovered patients, the highest number across any government hospital in the country.

Facility used to handle over 9,000 OPD patients daily

The Lok Nayak Hospital, the largest facility under the AAP-led government, was catering to more than 9,000 OPD patients and 200 surgical procedures daily which are one of the highest statistics in terms of patients attended as compared to any other government hospital, claimed the resident doctors.

