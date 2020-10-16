STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahila Congress launch 'postcard' drive seeking justice for Hathras rape case victim

The week-long- campaign was launched by the newly appointed head of the women wing of the Congress in Delhi Amrita Dhawan. 

Congress’ women workers will write to PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking speedy trial of the case

Congress' women workers will write to PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking speedy trial of the case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee on Thursday launched a postcard campaign seeking justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim and her family. As per the programme, Congress’ women workers will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking speedy trial of the case.

The week-long- campaign was launched by the newly appointed head of the women wing of the Congress in Delhi Amrita Dhawan. 

“We are sending postcards to the PM and UP CM requesting them not to support the accused in the case. The gang-rape and subsequent chain of events has thoroughly exposed the administration under Yogi Government. The government machinery was misused to shame the victim and her family and at the same time, attempts were made to protect the accused. We want a speedy trial for timely delivery of justice to the victim and her family,” said Dhawan. 

Dhawan said from Friday, the woman workers would carry out a similar exercise in every district and blocks. 

The national-level campaign started by All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev in Assam on Wednesday. 

​“In BJP governance, justice for women is a myth, which is quite evident in the boiling Hathras rape case as it still awaits justice. Rape cases are consistently soaring high in Uttar Pradesh and warrant immediate action ending brutality against women, and same needs to be checked in Delhi as same pars with UP”.

