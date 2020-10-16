STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pass percentage in Delhi government schools improves, goes up from 98 to 99 per cent

The CBSE compartment results for 2020 show an improvement for class 12 students which went from 98 per cent pass percentage to 99 per cent pass percentage.

Published: 16th October 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The pass percentage of Delhi government school students has gone up from 98 per cent to 99 per cent in CBSE class 12 results after the compartment examination, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.  

“I congratulate Delhi government school students, teachers, and parents for achieving 99 per cent passing percentage in CBSE class 12 after compartment examinations, and 93 per cent passing percentage in class 10 examinations,” Sisodia was quoted as saying in a statement.    

The CBSE compartment results for 2020 show an improvement for class 12 students which went from 98 per cent pass percentage to 99 per cent pass percentage. Similarly, for class 10 students, the pass percentage showed a drastic increase from 83 per cent to 93 per cent after compartment examinations.     

“The transformational impact this is going to make on the children who have not only been able to finish their schools but also go to the next grade is huge. This result makes a huge difference to the lives of 16,864 students who move to the next grade this year itself,” Sisodia said. 

The compartment examination began on September 22 at 1,268 centres across the country amid strict precautions because of the pandemic.    

The board had also given a chance to class 12 students to appear for the exam if they were unsatisfied with the marks awarded to them based on an alternate assessment scheme after exams were cancelled due to Covid-19. 

