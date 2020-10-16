Shahjahanabad residents seek separate session regarding 'master plan of Delhi'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) holding discussions with stakeholders for preparing an inclusive master plan of Delhi (MPD), the residents of the walled city are demanding a session especially on Shahjahanabad with local RWAs and traders’ body.

Ballimaran councillor Mohammad Sadiq, who is also the chairman of the City-Paharganj zone wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking time for a meeting to submit his suggestions and discuss the issues of the area.

“There have been provisions for the walled city and extended walled city area in all subsequent MPDs since 1962. However, nothing was implemented on the ground. If we don’t heed now, this historic part of the national capital will collapse and we wouldn’t be able to resurrect the heritage. My views are that without consulting us — residents of Shahjahanabad — no plan will be feasible. Therefore, I have sought an appointment from the L-G as he is the chairman of the DDA to place my suggestions,” he said.

​For a better and comprehensive roadmap for the city’s planned development in the next two decades, the authority with National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) began consultation exercise in September.

The agencies have already interacted with RWAs, group housing societies, villagers, youth, traders associations, students, and other groups.

“I want to submit my suggestions with regard to the new MPD 2041 so that special provisions can be made for the development of the Walled city and extended Walled city area,” said the letter.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal, a noted right to information (RTI) activist, said that the area is in dire need of multi-utility building or complex for which the authorities must make provisions in the new MPD.

“The agencies should invite old Delhi residents to seek feedback as there is a big and dedicated chapter on walled city area.

They should also adequately publicise meeting or consultation notice for maximum participation. There are several issues, which need immediate attention of the administration,” he said.

Interested residents can register themselves by sending an email to mpd2041@gmail.com. Registrations for the meeting will remain open October 20.