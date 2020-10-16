'Statement by accused not leaked by cops': Delhi police tells High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that the information about the disclosure statement of a Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student, who was arrested in a case related to communal violence in Northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February, was not leaked by its officials.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru was informed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) in an affidavit that Delhi Police was also aggrieved by the newspaper report in which the alleged confessional statement of JMI university student was leaked.

The police affidavit, filed through advocates Amit Mahajan and Rajat Nair, also stated that none of the officials involved in the investigation of the case leaked the information to the media. After perusing the affidavit, the HC asked the counsel for the media house to disclose the statement’s source.

To this, the advocate, appearing for the media house, said he will take instructions on the issue. The court directed them to file an affidavit disclosing the source of the statement and listed the matter for further hearing.