STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Jal Board asks officials to minimise human errors in water billing

Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha said that zonal revenue officers with minimum adjustment cases and least complaints will be felicitated on a quarterly-basis.

Published: 17th October 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday asked officials to minimise human errors in water billing and said action will be taken against zonal offices with the maximum number of consumer complaints.

At a meeting with all the 41 zonal revenue officers (ZROs), Chadha said he came across a number of complaints on Delhi Jal Board’s Twitter handle regarding erroneous bills. "It has come to my notice that in the last few rounds, bills are being generated on the basis of incorrect water meter readings. The reasons can be many, such as feeding incorrect information, a locked water meter, human error, etc. This has an adverse impact on DJB’s billing mechanism," he said.

He said every water meter reader should be physically present while taking reading at a consumer’s home. DJB has over 1,000 meter readers. The DJB vice chairman said that ZROs with minimum adjustment cases and least complaints will be felicitated on a quarterly-basis.

Chadha said that action will be taken against the zonal revenue officers with the most number of complaints from consumers, least accurate bills, and also those who make the most adjustments in bill generation.

Chadha also directed the officials to maximise the use of android-based tablets. "There must be 100 percent use of the tablets for bill generation in order to maximise transparency in the DJB’s billing system," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board Delhi water billing Water billing error Raghav Chadha
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp