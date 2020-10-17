STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Transport Corporation to provide food to staff working late hours, night shift

The duty officer will be issued a token for food/refreshment upto maximum of Rs.40/- per employee to the driver and conductor who stay at depot in night.

Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi buses

Image of DTC buses used for representational purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To provide better facility to its staff and reduce absenteeism, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to provide food or refreshment under an incentive scheme to its operational staff who perform late hours duty and stay at the Depot in night. The scheme will be initially implemented as a Pilot Project in one depot in each region, said RS Minhas, Deputy General Manager (PR), DTC. 

The duty officer will be issued a token for food/refreshment upto maximum of Rs.40/- per employee to the driver and conductor who stay at depot in night due to late arrival after performing duty on bus. "The payment of the token will be made by DTC to canteen contractor after proper verification," he said. 

"After implementation of this incentive  scheme, the same will be monitored & examined by the Corporation to check whether this scheme increases depot and staff performance and brings down absenteeism. Further course of action will be decided on the basis of evaluation of the scheme," added Minhas. 

