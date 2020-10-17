STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'No resolution': Resident doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation hospitals protest again

Wearing masks, doctors from Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital held placards and raised slogans.

Published: 17th October 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital protest against non-payment of salaries in New Delhi

Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital protest against non-payment of salaries in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Resident doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospitals, who are currently agitating over their pending salaries, held a joint protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday to press for their demands. 

Wearing masks, doctors from Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital held placards and raised slogans. Representatives of their RDAs said no resolution seems to be in sight on the issue, so the protest is taking place at Jantar Mantar.

Senior leader of AAP and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak also joined the march in solidarity with the doctors.  "The Aam Aadmi Party government had proposed to the MCD that if they are not able to pay the salaries of the doctors and cannot run the hospitals, then the BJP should handover these hospitals to Delhi government. This is a very inhuman act and it is an act of disrespecting the people of Delhi. AAP will show these hospitals by running them better," he said.

However, the RDA president of the Hindu Rao Abhimanyu Sardana said, “It’s still heartwarming to know... their involvement as a public representative so that it can be voiced out to maximum audiences.

The RDA would be happy if all parties can sit under one roof and address the issue. If no one is paying any heed to our issues and a public representative can escalate the issue then we would be glad irrespective of the inclination.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Delhi Municipal Corporation Hindu Rao Hospital Kasturba Hospital Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital Delhi doctors protest Jantar Mantar
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp