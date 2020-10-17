'No resolution': Resident doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation hospitals protest again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospitals, who are currently agitating over their pending salaries, held a joint protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday to press for their demands.

Wearing masks, doctors from Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital held placards and raised slogans. Representatives of their RDAs said no resolution seems to be in sight on the issue, so the protest is taking place at Jantar Mantar.

Senior leader of AAP and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak also joined the march in solidarity with the doctors. "The Aam Aadmi Party government had proposed to the MCD that if they are not able to pay the salaries of the doctors and cannot run the hospitals, then the BJP should handover these hospitals to Delhi government. This is a very inhuman act and it is an act of disrespecting the people of Delhi. AAP will show these hospitals by running them better," he said.

However, the RDA president of the Hindu Rao Abhimanyu Sardana said, “It’s still heartwarming to know... their involvement as a public representative so that it can be voiced out to maximum audiences.

The RDA would be happy if all parties can sit under one roof and address the issue. If no one is paying any heed to our issues and a public representative can escalate the issue then we would be glad irrespective of the inclination.”