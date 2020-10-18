STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beautification and revamp of Delhi's Walled city area interiors in the offing

Officials said that the project - pedestrianisation and shifting of overhead utility cables in nine major bylanes - might cost Rs 30-35 crores.

Published: 18th October 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Walled city, Chandni Cho

General consent given to idea of 'infrastructure improvement' in the area. (Photo| EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) may take up beautification and improvement of inner lanes of Walled city area and integrate it with the ongoing Chandni Chowk revitalisation project.

The representatives of the government agencies said that the Delhi government had given ‘general’ consent to the idea for 'civic infrastructure improvement' of the streets in the neighbourhood on the lines of Chandni Chowk project, which was proposed by Ballimaran MLA Imran Hussain and councilor Mohammad Sadiq.

Officials said that the project – pedestrianisation and shifting of overhead utility cables in nine major bylanes connecting the historic market to parts of the Walled city might cost Rs 30-35 crores, for which assistance and support would be required from the Public Work Department (PWD).

Recently, Hussain, wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to issue directions to SRDC include inner lanes of the old city area - Nai Sadak, Ballimaran, Gali Qasim Jaan, Farash Khana, and Lal Quan Main Road - in the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project.

Sadiq, referring to the integrated traffic plan prepared by the Traffic Police restricting vehicular movement after completion of Chandni Chowk's redevelopment, raised similar demand in a letter to PWD Minister Satyendar Jain.       

"The issue was positively discussed in the meeting, regarding delisting of a heritage building and beautification of Fatehpuri Masjid, called by Hussain this week at Delhi secretariat. The minister was keen on integration of beautification of inner lanes with Chandni Chowk project," said a senior official.

Senior officials of the SRDC, government, and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NMC) were also present in the meeting. "The entire Walled city area requires immediate attention as it has already been very late. I always wonder why the people in previous regimes didn’t think about old Delhi. It should have been done 25-30 years ago. We have taken initiative now and hopefully the proposal will soon be approved. I met the CM on the issue; he has also agreed," said Sadiq, also chairman of City-Paharganj Zone.

For street upgrade of the interior of the Walled city, Husain has proposed overhauling of drainage network, shifting of overhead utility cables, installation of CCTVs cameras, underground gas pipeline, provisions for storm water drains and solid waste management.   

The Chandni Chowk project, which has been moving at a snail’s pace since October last year, was scheduled to finish by the end of this month.  However, the officials said that it might take more time to complete. 

