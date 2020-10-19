31 more fatalities take Delhi's COVID-19 death toll to 6,040; infection tally at 3.33 lakh

By PTI

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The national capital recorded 31 more fatalities on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 6,040, while 2,154 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 3.33 lakh, authorities said.

The relatively low number of fresh cases came out of the 36,445 tests conducted the previous day.

Thirty-one more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,040, the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department said.

The tally of active cases on Monday dropped slightly to 22,570 from 23,292 the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 3,33,171, the bulletin added