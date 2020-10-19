Delhi fire service calls for caution during festive season

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the festive season commencing, Delhi Fire Service (DFS), which records double the number of calls and incidents related to fire during this period, has started a drive to create awareness among public through social media.

For the next nine days of Navratri festival, the DFS will be putting up cautionary messages on its social media handles to educate the public about the precautions to take to prevent untoward fire mishaps.

“We have witnessed over the past years that during this festive season fire incidents increase across Delhi. It is mostly because residents forget to take simple precautions when lighting up ‘diyas’ and candles while celebrating through the night. So this year we have started this campaign to reach out and spread a word of caution on social media,” said Atul Garg, DFS director.

Through the social media campaign, DFS is hoping to reach out to the general public with its message of educating them of basic dos and don’ts while celebrating. For the remaining days of Navratri, the agency will put out a message daily. Later on, the campaign will focus on other festivals that are to follow and will continue with the campaign till the end of this year.

Additionally, the DFS is working on the Diwali fire plan. Diwali is when the numbers of calls see a steep hike. The agency is preparing plans to deal with congested areas and how to strategically deploy fire trucks at locations which are hot spots. “The plan is being prepared on how to deal with the vulnerable areas and the overall city,” informed Garg further.