STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi fire service calls for caution during festive season

Through the social media campaign, DFS is hoping to reach out to the general public with its message of educating them of basic dos and don’ts while celebrating.

Published: 19th October 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Fire service staff sanitize the Bhogal area near Nizamuddin in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Delhi Fire service staff sanitize the Bhogal area near Nizamuddin in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the festive season commencing, Delhi Fire Service (DFS), which records double the number of calls and incidents related to fire during this period, has started a drive to create awareness among public through social media.

For the next nine days of Navratri festival, the DFS will be putting up cautionary messages on its social media handles to educate the public about the precautions to take to prevent untoward fire mishaps.

“We have witnessed over the past years that during this festive season fire incidents increase across Delhi. It is mostly because residents forget to take simple precautions when lighting up ‘diyas’ and candles while celebrating through the night. So this year we have started this campaign to reach out and spread a word of caution on social media,” said Atul Garg, DFS director.

Through the social media campaign, DFS is hoping to reach out to the general public with its message of educating them of basic dos and don’ts while celebrating. For the remaining days of Navratri, the agency will put out a message daily. Later on, the campaign will focus on other festivals that are to follow and will continue with the campaign till the end of this year.

Additionally, the DFS is working on the Diwali fire plan. Diwali is when the numbers of calls see a steep hike. The agency is preparing plans to deal with congested areas and how to strategically deploy fire trucks at locations which are hot spots. “The plan is being prepared on how to deal with the vulnerable areas and the overall city,” informed Garg further.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Fire Service navratri
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp