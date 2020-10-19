Delhi govt, AIIMS launch rehab programme for homeless

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government, along with the All India Institute of Medical Science, launched a project on Sunday regarding enhanced treatment and rehabilitation services for homeless people affected by drug use.

According to Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, the focus of this project will be on developing innovative modules of service delivery. Through this, services for de-addiction and counselling will be provided to the affected people at their place of stay.

Gautam while launching the project underlined the need for regular coordination of all stakeholders for a meaningful contribution to make a difference. “This campaign will trigger collaboration among various sections of the society and we are hopeful to see more intensive engagement with various sections of the community,” he said.

Representatives from AIIMS, IHBAS, Delhi State Legal Service Authority and Rajesh from SPYM/ Regional Resource Training Centre (RRTC) were also present at the event. This year under the program, counselling centres across all the 11 Districts Courts by DSLSA will take place and other measures for raising awareness and sensitisation about the subject will also be done.

The expertise of IHBAS, AIIMS and RRTC will be utilised for capacity building of medical, paramedical and other staff engaged in providing counselling and de-addiction services.