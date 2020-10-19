STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Nights to remember during Navratri

While the majority of  restaurants in the NCR are not doing their usual Navratri spread, the few that are are banking heavily on home delivery.

Published: 19th October 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sabudana tikki and Snacks Platter from DLF Emporio and Chanakya; Navratri Thali at Punjab Grill

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

While the world which used to celebrate the austerity of Navratri with food festivals was very different till 2019, 2020 precludes an entirely new Zeitgeist. In a year that has included all manner of hardship and trials, wherein basic businesses have been bereft of work, it seems a bit rich to ask people to participate in
the ritual frugality of nine days of minimal eating that is Navratri.

Yet that’s what some restaurants are doing. “Between working from home, taking care of my parents in-
law who live a few kilometres away, and doing actual home work, I don’t have the energy to prepare the
usual seasonal specialities so beloved of so many families, including my husband’s,” says Malini Shekhar*, who is happy that some restaurants are doing that work for her.

While the majority of  restaurants in the NCR are not doing their usual Navratri spread, the few that are are banking heavily on home delivery. Punjab Grill has dished out a special Navratri Thali across the NCR; synonymous with the food of the royals, Punjab Grill promises to keep “all your misery at bay with this specially curated Navratri Menu.” The thali is nothing short of a three-course meal, starting off with a Koshimbir Salad and then proceeding on with appetisers like Sabudana Bhel puri and Shakarkandi ki Chaat.

The main course has Chironji ki Dal, Paneer Makhana, Rajgira ki Puri, to name a few among a long list of authentic delicacies that have been concocted keeping in mind the preferences of these holy nine days. The menu also boasts of Cheena Kheer and Doodhi ka Halwa to help you tackle those sweet pangs. If you are wondering why we have spent so much time riffing on one restaurant, it’s because Punjab Grill is one of the few actually marking the nine nights.

Others include Café Delhi Heights, Nukkad Bar and Café, and restaurants at the swish DLF Emporio and Chanakya Mall. Giving the traditional Navratri thali a delicious makeover, the chefs at Cafe ChaShi and MKT are presenting their unique curation of not one, but three different cuisines to treat your tastebuds – Oriental, Coastal and North Indian.

Savour the sumptuous delicacies of North India with their special Anar Raita, Kuttu Puri, Paneer Makhni, Sabudana Papad, Samak Matar Pudina Chawal; Cantonese Tong Sui Soup, Crispy Fried Lotus Stem, Tossed Asian Greens, Asparagus and Chestnut Dumplings, etc. for an Oriental joyride and Kadala Manga Salad, Arabi Nilgiri Fry, Paneer Moilee, Kuttu Masala Dosa, Pappali Halwa and much more for a Coastal culinary journey down south.

“Most people don’t step out of their house during Navratri in a normal year; do you really see people stepping out in 2020?” asks the restaurant manager of a popular Central Delhi restaurant, presumably rhetorically. Indeed, without naming names, it’s easy to see how, for many restaurants, devoting time to a sabudana tikki that most people won’t step out to even know about, never mind refuse to eat, isn’t a priority. Talk about the fast and the furious.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
navratri North Indian food
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp