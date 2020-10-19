STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polluters in Noida charged over Rs 11 lakhs as penalties

The Noida Authority has issued penalties worth Rs 11,15,000 on various private contractors and entities for violating pollution guidelines and rules here.

By Express News Service

It said the action has been taken as per the guidelines of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which came into force on Thursday amid the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi NCR.

“Four contractors were issued fines by the water department totalling Rs 4 lakh for laying pipelines in violation of the rules.

Fourteen people were issued fines totalling Rs 3,50,000 for violating guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” the Authority said in a statement.

The public health department also imposed fines on private contractors engaged in mechanical sweeping of roads and door-to-door collection of garbage for laxity in their work, it stated.

“Mechanical sweeping agency Chennai MSW was penalised Rs 1 lakh for irresponsible work and laxity, while AG Enviro, the contractor for door-to-door garbage collection, was also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh and sanitation contractor Onex Rs 25,000,’ the Authority said. ‘The combined fines worth Rs 11,15,000 were issued on Saturday,” it stated.

