STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Sound of Infinity: Heal with water

Delhi-based Sound of Infinity’s latest single musically arranges  water sounds to reduce stress and enhance creativity

Published: 19th October 2020 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Founder Anju Sharma (in red shawl) and other members from the Sounds of Infinity band who starred in the recent healing music single; stills from the single

By  Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Calling theirs Asia’s first healing band is Delhi-based Sound of Infinity that released its second healing single during Mental Health Week last week.

“Our music is focused on water frequency that enhances creativity and heals relationships by enhancing the water element in one’s body, and we all know that a human body has more than 70 per cent of water,” adds Founder Dr Anju Sharma, adding waterfall, raindrops, water flowing from a tap, and even seawater; each emit a different sound.

This sounds help to heal one’s insecurities, basic survival, and also the guilt factor and their absorption and suppression. This piece combines three frequencies or chakras. Sharma, who also identifies as a psychic reformer, and sound and energy master, says, “If one listens to such sounds regularly, the cells that had got distorted over time can be repaired. Music is like a capsule, prescribed in a given quantity for any ailment. If the intake is more than the prescribed measure, then it may harm you or cause side effects.

We recommend people listen to it three times a day. The motive of this music is to detox your body. We are creating these pieces to help people vent out their emotions which they have been holding on to for years.” The group comprises nine members, but this song was filmed with only four members – Sujata Gauri, Nishi Gill, Urvashi Raman and Sharma, in Dehradun.

The video was shot near a waterfall and river to complement the essence of the group’s ideology. Various instruments were used: rainstick, bamboo rainstick, ocean drum, crystal bowl and a very high resonance of gong. “Every day, we take in thousands of thoughts that travel in our body. Our body has trillions of cells and our thoughts affect these cells. The after effects emerge in physical forms like cyst, tumour or clot or some kind of bigger disease.

If we are uncomfortable with a particular thought, then that is affecting our body. You cannot control your surroundings, but whatever you are receiving your body is taking in and you can control that by working on the water element,” she adds. There are no vocals in this arrangement because “the motive of creating this music is to enhance creativity and reduce the stress level of the listener. With lyrics, the listener starts building their story around it.

We want them to just focus on the sounds and connect to the music,” says Sharma. Sharma claims that women who listen to this music during ovulation experience positivity, “because you are cleaning the water within. When you see clean water, you feel good but dirty water makes you want to stay away. These frequencies clean the water inside us, which will help people think big, grow big and attract abundance in life. This music is also beneficial for men with low sperm count, diabetics and kids as it will help to calm them calm down.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mental health healing music
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp