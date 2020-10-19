Sound of Infinity: Heal with water

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Calling theirs Asia’s first healing band is Delhi-based Sound of Infinity that released its second healing single during Mental Health Week last week.

“Our music is focused on water frequency that enhances creativity and heals relationships by enhancing the water element in one’s body, and we all know that a human body has more than 70 per cent of water,” adds Founder Dr Anju Sharma, adding waterfall, raindrops, water flowing from a tap, and even seawater; each emit a different sound.

This sounds help to heal one’s insecurities, basic survival, and also the guilt factor and their absorption and suppression. This piece combines three frequencies or chakras. Sharma, who also identifies as a psychic reformer, and sound and energy master, says, “If one listens to such sounds regularly, the cells that had got distorted over time can be repaired. Music is like a capsule, prescribed in a given quantity for any ailment. If the intake is more than the prescribed measure, then it may harm you or cause side effects.

We recommend people listen to it three times a day. The motive of this music is to detox your body. We are creating these pieces to help people vent out their emotions which they have been holding on to for years.” The group comprises nine members, but this song was filmed with only four members – Sujata Gauri, Nishi Gill, Urvashi Raman and Sharma, in Dehradun.

The video was shot near a waterfall and river to complement the essence of the group’s ideology. Various instruments were used: rainstick, bamboo rainstick, ocean drum, crystal bowl and a very high resonance of gong. “Every day, we take in thousands of thoughts that travel in our body. Our body has trillions of cells and our thoughts affect these cells. The after effects emerge in physical forms like cyst, tumour or clot or some kind of bigger disease.

If we are uncomfortable with a particular thought, then that is affecting our body. You cannot control your surroundings, but whatever you are receiving your body is taking in and you can control that by working on the water element,” she adds. There are no vocals in this arrangement because “the motive of creating this music is to enhance creativity and reduce the stress level of the listener. With lyrics, the listener starts building their story around it.

We want them to just focus on the sounds and connect to the music,” says Sharma. Sharma claims that women who listen to this music during ovulation experience positivity, “because you are cleaning the water within. When you see clean water, you feel good but dirty water makes you want to stay away. These frequencies clean the water inside us, which will help people think big, grow big and attract abundance in life. This music is also beneficial for men with low sperm count, diabetics and kids as it will help to calm them calm down.”