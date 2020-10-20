STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

A fashion portal by women, for women

They launched Affordly, a fashion portal for ethnic clothes and accessories, in April under their company, 3 Comp Labs India Private Limited.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sadaf and Bushra Shakeel with their sister Nida Sabahat

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

The three sisters – Bushra Shakeel (32), Sadaf Shakeel (30), and Nida Sabahat (27) always wanted to start a company together since childhood, and that dream finally materialised in the pandemic. They launched Affordly, a fashion portal for ethnic clothes and accessories, in April under their company, 3 Comp Labs India Private Limited. This week, they will unveil a new festive collection titled Apsara, of silhouettes fashioned from organza. 

“We used to discuss the company names and what we wanted to sell. Once while eating Maggi with Lays chips, two of us had a Eureka moment, and we decided to open a kiosk selling this near a university. Later, we wanted the same setup to sell clothes. But how, when and what kind were questions that kept our project on hold for years,” shares Sadaf, a Delhi-based lawyer. 

Making the most of the lockdown phase, Bushra, who is based in the US, laid out the plan. “Owing to the risks associated with the pandemic, people were turning to online shopping. We saw this as a fruitful opportunity to try our luck,” Sadaf adds.

The trio grew up wearing clothes stitched by the local tailors. “Women in our house wore salwar suits or saris, and would visit the market, choose the fabrics and get these tailored. Therefore, we know that a lot of dresses that are sold at whopping prices can be made affordable, keeping the profit  margin,” she adds. 

However, Nida, who is also a practising lawyer, doesn’t want Affordly to be typecasted as a virtual market place welcoming other brands. “That’s the main difference between Affordly and other e-commerce websites. Our main goal is only to make fashionable ethnic wear affordable for our customers, and generate employment for our female artisans and workers.”

From owners to packers, Affordly is an all-women team, with a core team of nine, who are responsible for procuring materials, designing, conducting quality checks, and managing the collection. Nida says, “The team also does quality assurance before packing any order. Moreover, we are not just the sellers, but also manufacturers. Since we are at a nascent stage, fulfilling the growing demands can be overbearing, therefore we also source products from local artisans and home-grown manufacturers. While choosing the manufacturer, emphasis is laid on the kind of fabrics being used, the quality of tailoring, and the neatness of the embroidery, especially if it’s handmade. Trust is built over a period of time, and we are quite confident that Affordly will soon become a trusted brand for ethnic wear,” says Sadaf.

In a nutshell
From owners to packers, Affordly is an all-women team, with a core team of nine, who are responsible for procuring materials, designing, conducting quality checks, and managing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ethnic clothes clothing navratri
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp