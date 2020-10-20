STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Can’t publish confessions not made public: HC raps Zee News on latter's Delhi riots coverage

The court questioned a news channel over the broadcast of an alleged confession of an accused in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday said that confessional statements of an accused which are not in the public domain cannot be accessed and published.

The court questioned a news channel over the broadcast of an alleged confession of an accused in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

It also said that journalists do not have the right to take out the case diary and publish it.

The high court directed media house, Zee News Media Corporation Ltd, to file an affidavit disclosing the name of the source from whom the concerned journalist got the documents of an alleged confession statement of the Jamia Millia Islamia student.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru declined the request of the media house that it should be allowed to disclose the name of the concerned journalist in a sealed cover as revealing his name openly would risk his life and his family. The judge listed the matter for further hearing on October 23. 

The high court was hearing a plea by JMI student Asif Iqbal Tanha alleging misconduct by police officials in leaking his disclosure statement, recorded by the probe agency during the investigation, to the media.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, representing Zee News, argued that pressing for disclosure of source would amount to interfering with the freedom of the press and in a situation where the source of information is not protected or safeguarded, the freedom of press will be severely jeopardised or interfered with.

The high court, however, said it does not think that it’s a journalist’s right to take out the case diary and publish it and that the news report cannot be based on documents that are not in the public domain.

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Zee News Delhi Riots Asif Iqbal Tanha Jamia Millia Islamia
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp