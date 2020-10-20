Delhi University gets over 9700 forms in second cut-off

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 9,700 students applied for admission in undergraduate courses at Delhi University on the first day of admission under the second cut-off list, according to officials.“A total of 9,785 students applied today. So far, 2,580 admissions have been approved out of which 2,602 students have paid the fees,” a senior varsity official said.

The Delhi University released its second cut-off list on Saturday with admissions to many courses being closed and some programmes seeing a minor decline in the score required for admission. Lady Shri Ram College had pegged 100 per cent score for three courses — BA (Honours) Psychology, BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) Economics.

Seats are available under the three courses with aspirants requiring 99 per cent for BA (Honours) Economics and 99.75 per cent for both BA (Honours) Psychology and BA (Honours) Political Science.

Similarly, BA (Honours) Journalism, which was available at a cut-off of 99.50 per cent at LSR, is now available at 99.25 per cent.

BA (Honours) English course is not available at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Hindu, IP College for Women, Rajdhani, Satyawati (Evening), Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Sri Aurobindo colleges.

(PTI)