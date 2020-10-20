Delhi's CR Park pandals decide to limit crowd rush as COVID-19 cases soar

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, Durga Puja committees in the Chittaranjan Park have decided that the festival will be celebrated on a smaller scale with a limited number of people. The puja committees have decided not to allow visitors inside pandals. Only organizers will be performing the five-day rituals.

“It has been decided that gates won’t be opened for the general public,” said Asitava Bhowmick, who is associated with the CR Park Kali Bari. Bhowmick said only small idols have been placed this year, unlike previous years, and that rituals will be attended by only members and guests.

Samir Banerjee, general secretary, GK II Durgoutsav committee, said prayers would be held with a small idol of Durga at Sanatan Dharma Mandir and the pandal has been decorated on the concept of Santiniketan. “It is a very small-scale celebration. Apart from members we have given invitations to around 60 people. We want less people to attend the venue to avoid the complexity of Covid-19. Some of the pandals are going with ‘ghat puja’ but no one is going to allow outside rush.”

On Monday, around 12 Durga Puja committees of Chittaranjan Park, GK2, GK1, Alaknanda, Kalkaji met at Kali Mandir, CR Park which was convened by GK MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and attended by SDM, police officers and other civic agencies.

“Most of the people of CR Park and members of Puja committees are senior citizens. It is important that they remain indoors and avoid contact with visitors in Pandals,” Bharadwaj said. “The police will put up barricades so that the public is not attracted towards these pujas. We request people not to rush CR Park this year.”