Delhi Mahila Congress seeks suggestions on women safety

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The women wing of the Congress in Delhi on Monday launched an online campaign — Meri Ichchayein (What women want) to seek suggestions from the city residents for making the national capital safe and secure for women from all walks of life.

At the launch, Amrita Dhawan, president of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress (DPMC) said that young girls and women could send their views on women security to her through social media.

“The participants (women) of all age groups can convey their messages or suggestions through a two-minute video on what kind of Delhi they want to see for them, their dream for a better Delhi, a Delhi that is women-friendly progressive and barrier-free,” she said.

The campaign will continue for 10 days and one will need to upload their video message on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and tag DPMC and Dhawan with the hashtag — #WhatWomenWant. The three videos that generate maximum ‘likes’ will be awarded.

“The idea of this campaign came from the recent Hathras gangrape where the victim was deprived of justice and the system got down to malign her character and harass her family. All suggestions and views will be meticulously compiled. I will take them to the president, PM, and Chief Minister of Delhi,” Dhawan said.

The award will be conferred in three categories — young students & college girls, working women and homemakers.

“The Kejriwal government has failed to fulfil their commitment to citizens and has not utilised Nirbhaya Fund, provided marshals in buses, and installed CCTVs in vulnerable areas yet. This indicates that they are not serious about women safety,” said Walia.

“The city recently witnessed the rape of an 86-year-old and a five-year-old child... It is the need of the hour to create awareness among women,” said Dhawan.