PIL requests Delhi HC’s directive to govt on giving menstrual leaves for women staff 

The petitioner, a registered trade union, said the plea is concerned with the right to life and dignity of the women.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A PIL came up before the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the Centre and Aam Aadmi Party government for granting paid leaves and periodic rests to women employees during menstruation time.

The plea sought that women be provided special casual or paid leave as menstruation is intrinsically related to human dignity and by not providing separate toilet facilities, breaks to maintain hygiene during the period and paid leaves in form of special casual leaves, the authorities are depriving the employees of their dignity.

The plea could not be heard as the bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan was not holding the court on Monday. It is now listed for hearing on November 23.

The petition by Delhi Labour Union, through advocate Rajiv Agarwal, sought direction to the Centre and Delhi government to grant paid leaves for four days a month to all classes of women employees and to pay overtime allowance to menstruating women employees if they opt to work during that period.

Besides paid leaves, they also sought for facilities of periodic rests, separate and clean toilets and provision of sanitary napkins to women employees during menstruation period.

The petitioner, a registered trade union, said the plea is concerned with the right to life and dignity of the women.

With PTI inputs

