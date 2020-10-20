Red Light On, Gaadi Off: 2,500 marshals to spread awareness on Delhi govt drive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will deploy 2,500 environment marshals on the 100 busiest intersections across the national capital to generate awareness about its "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" anti-pollution campaign, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

These marshals will be deployed at 100 traffic signals across 11 districts where the red light is two-minute-long, he said. The ground-level awareness drive on the campaign will run from October 21 to November 15. The campaign is targeted at awareness and not enforcement, Rai added.

“The drive is aimed at behavioural change. The ‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ is the campaign of the two crore people in Delhi. It concerns people who are worried about the catastrophic consequences pollution can have amidst the ongoing pandemic. This campaign is about taking ownership,” added Rai.

According to the Delhi government, the campaign will be run from 8 am to 8 pm. The transport department and traffic police have identified and submitted a list of a select group of 100 major traffic points. Around 2,500 environmental marshals have been trained and will be deployed at these points. They will be working in two shifts and 10 Marshals will be positioned at each traffic point.

Rai said the Delhi government will write to all MPs, MLAs, councillors, RWAs, industrial, and other social agencies to take part in this campaign. Teachers will be given the responsibility to spread awareness about the campaign during online classes.

“The marshals will adopt the principle of ‘Gandhigiri’. In the first three days, they will give red roses to those not switching off the ignition at red lights. They will be made aware as to why it is important for them to do it and how they can fight pollution through the move,” he added.

Odd-even scheme last resort: Rai

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that implementing the odd-even car rationing scheme would be the last resort to fight air pollution in the city.

“We have implemented the scheme several times in Delhi and it will be our last weapon. Odd-even is also a way to reduce vehicular pollution so right now we are completely focussing on the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi off’ campaign and if all other programmes don’t work then the government will think about implementing the odd-even scheme,” the minister said.