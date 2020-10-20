Zonal games retitled as Delhi State School Games

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Inter-zonal games being organised by the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government will now be called ‘Delhi State School Games’.

The move is set to help students in getting them due recognition during national-level sporting events, in admission in different universities and institutions under sports category and also in securing government jobs.

The DoE holds several sports competitions at the state and district level each year. Winners are awarded certificates, however, they can’t avail relief or benefit under sports quota in admission at the university level. The officials are hopeful that with the change in nomenclature, deserving students will be benefitted.

“To select teams or players to represent Delhi State in the National School Games, which are organised by School Games Federation of India, Inter-Zonal Games are organised by the sports branch of DoE. These are the highest levels of competition organised by us at state school level. However, due to nomenclature, certain issues were faced by students,” said the official.

To rename the title of state-level game competition, the DoE issued a circular after which heads of all government, aided and private schools in the city including district education officers and SGFI have also been informed about the development. The zonal competitions will be treated as district level sports competition as practised by other states.

“To eradicate confusion and to clear ambiguity regarding Inter-Zonal Games, it has been decided that Inter-Zonal Games are henceforth renamed as Delhi State School Games from the session 2020-21 for all

purposes. Delhi State School Games will be the highest level of school competition organized by Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and students or teams selected under this competition will participate in National School Games representing Delhi,” says a circular sent to all agencies concerned.

A senior official of the education department said that schools — government, aided and private — have been requested to participate in the Delhi State School Games to ensure maximum participation of students belonging to different age groups.

“Participation in the games will help students in availing benefits of financial assistance under DoE schemes. This will also be beneficial in their admission to courses in various universities under sports quota and will also be considered in various jobs as made applicable by Central or state government from time to time,” added the official.