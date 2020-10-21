STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
47 more COVID-19 deaths in Delhi take toll to 6128; infection tally mounts to 3.4 lakh

Forty-seven more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,128, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the government.

Published: 21st October 2020 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 10:13 PM

Delhi coronavirus

For representational purpose. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 47 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday and the death toll mounted to 6,128, while 3,686 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.4 lakh, authorities said.

These fresh cases were detected following the 59,064 tests conducted the previous day.

On October 10 and on September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city which is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16 when Delhi saw 58 fatalities.

The tally of active cases on Wednesday rose to 24,217 from 23,922 the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 3,40,436, the bulletin added.   The number of containment zones in Delhi slightly increased to 2,724 from 2,716 on Tuesday. The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 6.24 percent while the recovery rate crossed 91 percent, the bulletin said, adding, the case fatality rate stood at 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev took a review meeting with all district magistrates on the COVID-19 situation.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,713 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,632 are vacant.

It said 961 beds in COVID care centers are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travelers who have returned by the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the test count several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Tuesday stood at 42,435 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests' figures were 16,629, in all adding to 59,064, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday, was over 2.18 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 41 lakh. The bulletin said 3,10,191 patients have recovered, been discharged, or migrated so far.

In September, daily cases had begun to rise in the city. From the last week of September, the number had started to come down a bit. The number of people in home isolation rose to 14,227 compared to 14,046 the previous day.

