Bails and paroles due to Covid-19 to be discontinued: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court observed that its blanket order extending interim bails and paroles granted to prisoners in view of the Covid-19 pandemic should come to an end as number of infected persons in jails is currently only three.

According to the Director General (Prisons), over 6,700 prisoners are out on bail or parole and continue to remain outside in view of the blanket order passed and extended from time-to-time by a full bench of the high court.

The DG Prisons also told the high court that the three jails - Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli - together have a capacity of around 10,000, but presently there were 15,900 prisoners lodged in them.

The full bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel on Tuesday said, “Let us bring to an end the Covid chapter. Let these people surrender or go back to jail. We passed the order in view of the pandemic. Our order has nothing to do with overcrowding of the jails. We are not concerned by the nature of the crimes...

The Covid chapter is over. The other reasons for grant or extension of bail and parole can continue. We will go back to the situation that prevailed in January-February this year,” he added.

The bench also observed that the prison was taking care of the issue and those who had tested positive for Covid-19 in jails have been hospitalised.

