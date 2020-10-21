JNU launches cloud-based biological data analysis platform

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday launched its first-ever cloud-based biological data analytics platform for health and biological sciences to accelerate the process of discovery and effective patient care.

The platform called ICLR (Indian Clinical and Life Science Research) cloud will assist in bridging the gap between the scientists working in the area of life sciences and those engaged in computational data analytics tools.

The product developed by a start-up of JNU’s School of Biotechnology, Nanofludiks Research Pvt Ltd, under the mentorship of professor Rupesh Chaturvedi, at Atal Incubation Centre of JNU Foundation Innovation (AIC-JNUFI) will also expedite research work related to the Covid-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases and will further accelerate vaccine and drug-based research in the country.

Addressing the inaugural event, Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar highlighted the importance of data analytics in the current pandemic era.

“There is an urgent need for indigenous research in the area of vaccine and drug development. This technology should widely be applied in various other areas like environment, traffic management and other areas of social interest.”