Delhi airport declared second-safest in the world, scores 4.6/5  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi international airport has been adjudged second safest airports in the world amid Covid pandemic.

In the Safe Travel Barometer, Delhi airport scored 4.6 on the scale of 5, followed by Singapore's Changi Airport, which got 4.7.

Besides Delhi, Frankfurt Airport and Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport have also secured the second position with 4.6 ratings.

The Safe Travel Score is an industry's first rating initiative by Safe Travel Barometer, which assessed more than 200 airports on their implementation of coronavirus health and safety protocols during

the COVID-19 pandemic.It is among the world's largest and most comprehensive tools to monitor traveller health and safety protocols, said a spokesman of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

"With this achievement, Delhi Airport also becomes India’s safest airport for various safety measures taken to help control the spread of coronavirus. These include the launch of RT-PCR testing

laboratory, implementation of touchless initiatives to enhance the passenger experience, UV based disinfection process and development of AIR SUVIDHA portal for easy and hassle-free arrival process of India-bound international passengers," said a press statement by the DIAL.