Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of man in mosque torching case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A city court here has dismissed the bail application of a man arrested in connection with torching of a mosque during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purshotam Pathak said eyewitnesses have specifically named accused Kundan and stated about his alleged involvement in vandalism and torching of a mosque in Khajuri Khas area during the riots.

“As per allegations, the accused (Kundan) was part of unlawful assembly/rioters and involved in rioting, vandalization, destruction and arsoning of public and private properties. During the present incident, a masjid was also vandalised and set on fire by rioters.

“The mob had used small gas cylinders and put bikes and cycles on fire inside the mosque in order to enhance the fire and to blast in the mosque. Eye witnesses have specifically named the accused and stated about the involvement of applicant/accused,” the court said in its October 20 order.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, Kundan's counsel told the court he was called to the police station for inquiry and thereafter, falsely implicated and arrested in the case.

His lawyer further argued that he was on his duty on the day of the incident and was not involved in any criminal activity.

Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Chaudhary, appearing for the police, opposed the bail plea saying Kundan was an active member of the rioters.

Chaudhary further submitted that the eye witnesses have specifically named him in respect of his involvement in the case.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.