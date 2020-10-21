STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of man in mosque torching case

During the hearing held through video conferencing, Kundan's counsel told the court he was called to the police station for inquiry and thereafter, falsely implicated and arrested in the case.

Published: 21st October 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi riots, Delhi violence

Delhi Police seen in the midst of a riot. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A city court here has dismissed the bail application of a man arrested in connection with torching of a mosque during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purshotam Pathak said eyewitnesses have specifically named accused Kundan and stated about his alleged involvement in vandalism and torching of a mosque in Khajuri Khas area during the riots.

“As per allegations, the accused (Kundan) was part of unlawful assembly/rioters and involved in rioting, vandalization, destruction and arsoning of public and private properties. During the present incident, a masjid was also vandalised and set on fire by rioters.

“The mob had used small gas cylinders and put bikes and cycles on fire inside the mosque in order to enhance the fire and to blast in the mosque. Eye witnesses have specifically named the accused and stated about the involvement of applicant/accused,” the court said in its October 20 order.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, Kundan's counsel told the court he was called to the police station for inquiry and thereafter, falsely implicated and arrested in the case.

His lawyer further argued that he was on his duty on the day of the incident and was not involved in any criminal activity.

Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Chaudhary, appearing for the police, opposed the bail plea saying Kundan was an active member of the rioters.

Chaudhary further submitted that the eye witnesses have specifically named him in respect of his involvement in the case.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi communal riots mosque torching
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp