Delivery man from e-commerce platform arrested for duping customer in south Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man working for an e-commerce platform has been arrested for allegedly duping a customer by falsely telling him that his order has been cancelled and promising him a refund, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Manoj (22), is a resident of Kirti Nagar in west Delhi, they said.

A probe was initiated after a complaint was received by a customer at K M Pur police station in south Delhi on October 19, police said.

In his police complaint, the complainant alleged that a delivery man working for Amazon had come to his house at Kidwai Nagar in south Delhi on October 1 to deliver a mobile phone he had ordered from Amazon.

But the delivery man informed him that his order had been cancelled and he would receive the refund soon, a senior police officer said.

However, when the man checked the status of his order, it showed that the mobile phone was delivered to him.

He immediately contacted Amazon office regarding refund of the amount paid but the e-commerce platform told him that according to their enquiry, the mobile phone has been delivered to him, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "After conducting an enquiry, a case was registered under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and a team was formed to nab the accused."

A raid was conducted and the accused delivery man was arrested.

The customer's mobile phone was recovered from one Dharamvir to whom the accused had sold the mobile phone, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he deliberately showed the mobile phone as delivered in the company and kept it with himself as he was in need of money.

He then told the customer that the order had been cancelled and assured him that his money will be refunded within a few days, the DCP said.