Prepare for both dengue and Covid-19 cases: Delhi govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has written to hospitals a set of guidelines on treatment of diseases which mimic the symptoms of the coronavirus such as dengue, malaria and H1N1.

The guidelines are based on the Union Ministry of Health guidelines and highlight the ways to diagnose diseases with similar symptoms.

The guidelines say the tests recommended by ICMR for Covid-19 and tests recommended by NCDC for seasonal diseases should be ensured in Covid treatment facilities. For each disease, the government has issued a list of required tests.

A government circular says that dengue fever and Covid-19 share many pathogenic and clinical features which might make it “very difficult” to differentiate the two infections. Therefore, hospitals should be prepared to manage severe dengue and Covid cases at the same time.

Keeping in mind the onset of winters which usher in cases of seasonal diseases, the Director General of Health Services has released a road map to help physicians prevent any adverse outcome.

According to the rules, mild to moderate dengue and Covid patients should be monitored closely, preferably at a hospital as the disease might progress rapidly. In order to reduce mortality, co-infection should be ruled out by doctors after proper diagnosis, so that specific treatment could begin.

The government has also directed physicians to administer prescribed dosage of Oseltamivir for the treatment of influenza in addition to Covid care given, this is an antiviral medication. In case, there is an outbreak of influenza in Delhi, Oseltamivir should be given to all Covid-19 patients.

For lab testing, the government has laid down in its guidelines the steps to be followed by the physicians.

Doctors at various hospitals believe co-infection or double infection may confuse the patient too, as those having simple flu might start rushing for Covid-19 tests.

“Seasonal epidemic-prone diseases may present as a febrile illness, with symptoms that mimic Covid-19. If there is a co-infection, then apart from febrile illness, there may be constellations of signs and symptoms that may lead to difficulty in diagnosis,” the health ministry’s guidelines said.

Close monitoring of patients at hospitals

